EMS provider KATEK says it has successfully placed the capital increase with subscription rights resolved on November 25. Despite a volatile market environment, there was high demand from existing and new investors.

With the capital increase, the company says it will raise gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 million.

"We have carried out the capital increase with subscription rights as planned. We are particularly pleased about the high participation of our existing investors. At the same time, we were able to inspire new investors to become involved, thus broadening the shareholder structure. This will also have a positive impact on the liquidity of the share," says Dr. Johannes Fues, CFO of KATEK SE, in a press release.