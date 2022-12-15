© Ericsson

In 2019 Ericsson entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the DOJ and a Consent Judgment with the SEC to resolve violations of the FCPA.

As part of the resolution, Ericsson agreed to engage an independent compliance monitor for a period of three years while the company "strengthened its culture and established a rigorous anti-corruption, compliance and controls program," a press release reads.

The company states that this extension "will allow the company, under the monitorship, to further embed best in class governance, risk management and compliance frameworks across the organization," and "remains committed to cooperating with the DOJ in connection with the resolution of the breach notification."

Ericsson CEO, Börje Ekholm says in the press release that the company "wants to get this right".