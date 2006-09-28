Abacus Deltron appoints new managers

Abacus Deltron Germany has recruited Jürgen Kirtzel as Sales and Marketing Director. In addition Gerhard Gießrigl has been appointed as General Manager for Abacus Deltron Austria.

Before joining Abacus, Kirtzel has spent one year operating as an independent consultant. Prior to this he spent twelve years at Holz Elektronik and its parent company Disway.



Gießrigl joins from SascoHolz, whose business in Austria he managed. He has been with Holz since it started business in Austria in 2000, and was responsible for the formation of Holz Elektronik's Austrian subsidiary. Previously, Gießrigl held sales positions with Beck Elektronik GmbH, and RS Components.



Abacus Deltron Germany has also announced that Werner P. Hohmann, Managing Director of Abacus Deltron Germany, will retire in September 2007 after 44 years in the industry. Hohmann founded Deltron Components, formerly C&K components, in 1975 and was instrumental in forming the Deltron Electronics Group in 1997.