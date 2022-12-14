© Starteam

In a LinkedIn update, the company states that it has acquired the facility, but does not share any further details regarding its size or capacity.

The company states that the acquisition is in line with its recently announced “China +1 strategy”, with which Starteam aims to offer PCBs from its plants in Sichuan and Thailand starting in 2023.

On the first of September this real, CML unified all its entities under the name Starteam Global. The move followed the company’s growth in Europe, its expansion in Asia, the acquisition of the factory JST and the integration of CIA.