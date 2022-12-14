© Simmtech

A second phase investment – valued at USD 50 million – is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The expansion project aims to double the HDI PCB production capacity while creating an additional 400 full-time jobs for Malaysians, a press release from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) reads.

As outlined in SIMMTECH’s initial business plan, the company’s second phase of expansion is to be carried out over a period of five years. However, SIMMTECH has decided to advance its future investment plan to 2023.

“The successful opening of the first Malaysia factory in Batu Kawan, which is the rising global semiconductor hub, gave SUSTIO a clear mandate to continue its expansion,” says Mr. Jeffery Chun, Managing Director of SIMMTECH SE ASIA, in the press release.

Earlier this year, SIMMTECH invested USD 150 million to complete the SUSTIO’s 18-acre manufacturing site, currently hiring over 1,200 full-time local talents. The company has already started mass production after successfully achieving customers’ new site qualification programme.