“Global semiconductor sales ticked down again in October, with sales decreasing on a year-to-year basis by the largest percentage since December 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Sales into the Americas market stood out as a bright spot in October, increasing by double-digits compared to the same month last year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (11.4%), Europe (9.3%), and Japan (3.9%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-10.1%) and China (-16.2%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.2%) and Europe (0.2%), but fell in Japan (-0.1%), China (-1.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6%).