Nano Dimension receives another order from a European army
The additively manufactured electronics and 3D-printed electronics specialists says that it has received a purchase order for a DragonFly IV from an unnamed European army.
This customer is the tenth western defense agency to become a user of Nano Dimension’s additive manufacturing systems.
The DragonFly IV system and specialised materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
"I am very excited that another European army is investing in the design and production of 3D electronics, to shorten its development cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before,” says Stephan Krause, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Nano Dimension, in a press release.
Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, adds: “Engaging this new customer is exciting for us. It proves, yet again, how irreplaceable and essential our 3D printing technologies and materials are. There are perhaps no greater requirements for innovation than what defense agencies command, and we are proud to be chosen as the supplier of such unique solutions. After many years of experience with advanced technologies in the Air Force, I know that leading edge products which are adopted initially by defense forces, traditionally end up creating very large size commercial markets as well.”