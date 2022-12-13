© Nano Dimension

This customer is the tenth western defense agency to become a user of Nano Dimension’s additive manufacturing systems.

The DragonFly IV system and specialised materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

"I am very excited that another European army is investing in the design and production of 3D electronics, to shorten its development cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before,” says Stephan Krause, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Nano Dimension, in a press release.