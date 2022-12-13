Ad
Electronics Production | December 13, 2022

HMS Networks acquires Control Specialists

HMS Industrial Networks Ltd – a subsidiary of HMS Networks AB – has acquired all shares in Control Specialists Ltd, located in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Control Specialists is a key partner to Procentec – HMS’ offering in monitoring and diagnostics of industrial networks. They deliver certifications and certified training related to industrial networks in the United Kingdom.

The acquired company is expected to realise a turnover of GBP 0.5 million in 2022 and will be integrated into HMS Industrial Networks Ltd during 2023 to further strengthen the Procentec training offering, a press release reads.

The acquisition will have limited impact on HMS’s sales and earnings per share in 2022.

December 12 2022
