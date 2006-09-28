Hexagon acquires 3-D Mät KvalitetTeknik

3-D Mät & KvalitetTeknik i Eskilstuna AB is from the 1st of August 2006 an integral part of Hexagon Metrology Nordic AB.

Their former established activity with direction on application, contract inspection, training and support will now be reinforced with still more sound knowledge and competence of many years, when 3-D Mät & KvalitetTeknik i Eskilstuna AB (3DM) is integrated in Hexagon Metrology Nordic AB (HMN).



Pär Nyquist from 3DM will be responsible for this department, completed with 4 more persons from 3DM (Hans Olov, Patrik, Tomas och Mikael). There will be totally 16 employees in this department.