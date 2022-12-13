© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Founded in 2015, Pycom provides a platform consisting of software, hardware, and design & integration services. The company's portfolio consists of extensive software and custom OEM hardware modules that support multiple networks: Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa(WAN), and cellular (LTE-M).

Season Group states in a press release that all assets will be purchased by Pycom BV, a newly established company in the Netherlands, and will run as an autonomous subsidiary to maintain its start-up culture.

"We view this acquisition as an aqui-hire. The team in Eindhoven Pycom will be retained. Their expertise in IoT hardware, firmware, and cloud development will complement Season Group's existing IoT capabilities well and further speed up our development for customers," says CEO of Season Group Carl Hung in the press release.

Pycom BV will continue to help developers productise their concepts into reality with Season Group's end-to-end services.