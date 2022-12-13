Season Group acquires IoT startup
Season Group has acquired all assets of Pycom Ltd, a full-stack IoT company that provides a fully integrated IoT platform to build scalable connected solutions. Pycom Ltd went into administration in the UK back in September 2022.
Founded in 2015, Pycom provides a platform consisting of software, hardware, and design & integration services. The company's portfolio consists of extensive software and custom OEM hardware modules that support multiple networks: Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa(WAN), and cellular (LTE-M).
Season Group states in a press release that all assets will be purchased by Pycom BV, a newly established company in the Netherlands, and will run as an autonomous subsidiary to maintain its start-up culture.
"We view this acquisition as an aqui-hire. The team in Eindhoven Pycom will be retained. Their expertise in IoT hardware, firmware, and cloud development will complement Season Group's existing IoT capabilities well and further speed up our development for customers," says CEO of Season Group Carl Hung in the press release.
Pycom BV will continue to help developers productise their concepts into reality with Season Group's end-to-end services.
"We are very excited to be joining Season Group, who are committed to pushing the release of the F01-S3 that will complement the existing product line by leveraging the latest technologies from our partners Espressif, Semtech and Sequans. It is a great match as Season Group's manufacturing capabilities in UK, Mexico, Malaysia, and China will help our customers in launching IoT devices even easier," adds Christian Ehlers, CTO of Pycom BV.