The 2027 target also include an operating margin (EBIT) above 8% and a return on operating capital (ROOC) above 25%.

The company states in an update that current demand continues to be strong, and Kitron expects revenue between NOK 6.7 and 7.3 billion in 2023. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between NOK 450 and 550 million.

“Over the past years, we have demonstrated Kitron’s growth potential through consistent organic growth supplemented by targeted acquisitions, while also improving margins. We maintain a healthy balance sheet and have paid a dividend every year since 2014, contributing to a total shareholder of more than 1500%,” said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, in the update..

For the 2027 revenue ambition, Kitron maintains its long-term organic growth target of 10% per year. Acquisitions add upside to the organic growth rate.