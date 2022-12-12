General | December 12, 2022
Industrial Automation is now a distributor of JAKA for the US
Industrial Automation Co. is now an authorized distributor of JAKA Robotics. This partnership allows Industrial Automation to sell a full lineup of JAKA products, including Cobots, Lens 2D Integrated Cameras, and Visual Protection Systems.
"Our status as a JAKA Authorized Distributor shows our company's significant growth and our team's expertise and commitment to customer needs," says Will Jacobsen, President of Industrial Automation Co. in a press release. "Adding JAKA products helps our clients adapt robotic automation and deliver more value across their operations."
Industrial Automation's distribution territory is North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia in the US.
JAKA cobots are compact, light, and built with prioritised safety and precision. These flexible robot arms can work 24/7 for 50,000 hours non-stop, from welding to assembly and many other manufacturing applications, with a repeatability of ±0.02mm.