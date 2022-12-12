"Our status as a JAKA Authorized Distributor shows our company's significant growth and our team's expertise and commitment to customer needs," says Will Jacobsen, President of Industrial Automation Co. in a press release. "Adding JAKA products helps our clients adapt robotic automation and deliver more value across their operations."

Industrial Automation's distribution territory is North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia in the US.

JAKA cobots are compact, light, and built with prioritised safety and precision. These flexible robot arms can work 24/7 for 50,000 hours non-stop, from welding to assembly and many other manufacturing applications, with a repeatability of ±0.02mm.