Leica Geosystems Receives Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan, a New York-based consultancy firm, conferred in London its coveted Market Leadership Award in the Laser Tracker Segment on Leica Geosystems.

Already the recipient of the 2004 Frost & Sullivan "Industrial Automation Product Innovation of the Year" award for its Portable CMM line of products, Leica Geosystems was selected in 2006 for its strong sales growth and its lasting commitment to emerging technologies.



"Leica Geosystems has displayed excellence in all areas of the market leadership process, including the identification of market challenges, drivers and restraints, as well as strategy development and methods of addressing these market dynamics. In the selection process, our analysts tracked competitor revenue and market share within the metrology industry. This was achieved through interviews with all market participants and extensive secondary research of proprietary data sources. Finally, the competitors were compared and ranked for relative position. We consider Leica Geosystems a market leader because of its diversified product offerings through consistent product design that incorporate emerging technologies, and the sales growth rate reaching in the high double digits.



We are honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan award for the second time," says Leica Geosystems Laser Tracker Product Line General Manager Duncan Redgewell. "Our customers choose our laser trackers because of their long-term reliability, superior thermal stability and the substantially less frequent need for calibration when compared to our competitors. With the Frost & Sullivan award, what we already know from our customers is now given the official stamp of approval."



Mr. Redgewell concludes, "We are also extremely pleased to see that our lasting commitment to Portable CMM technology, with the Leica T-Probe and the Leica T-Scan, is also winning recognition. We are the only company on the market that offers technically mature PCMM solutions that go beyond mere laser tracking, and this fact has not gone unnoticed by market leaders in the automotive and aerospace industries.