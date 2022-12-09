© Kitron

The company increased its 2022 revenue outlook in its third-quarter report already. Back then Kitron increased the outlook to an interval of NOK 6.2 to 6.4 billion (EUR 587.9 to 607.0 million), while the interval for operating profit (EBIT) at the time was increased to NOK 390 to 430 million (EUR 36.9 to 40.7 million).

At this point, Kitron is raising its full-year 2022 revenue outlook to between NOK 6.45 and 6.55 billion (EUR 611.7 to 621 million). Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between NOK 440 million and 470 million (EUR 41.7 to 44.5 million).