“We consider ourselves to be the industry’s Trusted Advisors focused on solving our customers’ interconnect problems. This acquisition enhances that capability, further encouraging our customers to partner with us for a broader range of products and services”, says Steven Fisher, President & CEO of PEI-Genesis, in a press release.

PEI-Genesis will operate Testco as a separate company, continuing to work with Testco as an authorised supplier partner. The Testco division will now be headed by Richard Watt, Vice President of North America Sales at PEI-Genesis. Testco’s, Jeff Meyer, will remain as President to help grow and integrate its operations into PEI-Genesis, a press release continues.