© Hentec Industries Electronics Production | December 06, 2022

Tyvak Nano Satellite completes purchase of Hentec/RPS Odyssey

Florida-based nanosatellite provider, Tyvak Nano Satellite, has purchased a Hentec/RPS Odyssey 1325 robotic hot solder dip component lead tinning machine.

The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL-spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys. Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.  

The Odyssey 1325 complies with all applicable GEIA-STD-006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards. 

