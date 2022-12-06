© Hentec Industries

The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL-spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys. Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.

The Odyssey 1325 complies with all applicable GEIA-STD-006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards.