The world's biggest EMS provider stated on Monday that its revenue for November fell 11.36% compared to the same period last year – reflecting production issues relating to COVID-19 control strategies in mainland China.

"At present, the overall epidemic situation has been brought under control with November being the most affected period by the epidemic," the company writes in the revenue report.

Foxconn continues to state that in addition to reallocating production capacity of different factories, the company has also started to recruit new employees, and is gradually moving toward the direction of restoring production capacity to normal. However, a Foxconn source told Reuters that full production will probably be reached sometime in late December to early January.