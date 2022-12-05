© Aptiv

Intercable Automotive Solutions will enhance Aptiv's position in vehicle architecture systems. The transaction is valued at EUR 595 million.

"Intercable Automotive Solutions further strengthens our capabilities to design and deliver fully optimized high voltage architecture solutions that reduce vehicle weight, mass, and cost," says Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer, in a press release. "By leveraging Aptiv's global reach, Intercable Automotive Solutions will be able to expand its footprint and deliver innovative technologies to more customers worldwide. We are excited to welcome them to the Aptiv team."

Intercable Automotive Solutions will operate as a stand-alone business unit within Aptiv's Signal & Power Solutions segment and will continue to go to market under its current brand.