With the European Council’s adoption of its negotiating mandate, or so-called “general approach,” member states and the Czech Presidency of the Council have reached a critical milestone in supporting Europe’s efforts to advance manufacturing and supply of critical components, while also bolstering R&D capacities for the development of next-generation semiconductor innovations.

“The future for Europe as a region of semiconductor manufacturing excellence is brimming with possibility,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe, in a press release. “The adoption of the European Council’s general approach marks a critical step in passage of the European Chips Act as landmark initiative for our industry.”

As a next step, the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) is expected to vote on the European Union Chips Act Report in January 2023. Once approved, the Committee will submit the text to plenary for adoption. The vote in plenary is scheduled to take place in February 2023. The text would constitute the European Parliament’s negotiating position and marks the last step before the start of trialogue negotiations among the European Commission, Parliament, and Council.