The new office will serve as a central European location for Applications Engineers and Sales Associates to consolidate operations and ensure the highest quality of service and support to the growing customer base in the region.

“Marius’ extensive regional experience managing customers and teams along with his expertise in quality control, semiconductor frontend process automation, and overall tech, will enable him to serve as the ideal office lead who will continue to work closely with U.S. counterparts,” says Matthew Putman, in a press release. “It is critical for us to have solid support on the ground to meet demanding customer needs across Europe and the Middle East,” he continued. “We have more plans in the region and beyond and Munich is a great start.”