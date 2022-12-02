© Note

The company says that along with other investments – targeting both increased capacity and efficiency improvements of the production are – the production area of the Norrtälje facility will be expanded by roughly 1,100 square metres.

The decision is a continuation of Notes expansion plan where the manufacturer expanded its plant in Torsby during last year, increasing the production area in the plant by 2,200 square metres. In addition, Note also completed the acquisition of a plant in Herrljunga in July this year, which added production space of ​​4,000 square metre.