Amtech Systems books large repeat order
Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment, has received an order for 20 controlled atmosphere furnaces for the production of Direct Bond Copper (DBC) substrates.
The repeat order was received by Amtech division, BTU International, for 20 controlled atmosphere furnaces for delivery starting in the second half of fiscal 2023, a press release reads.
These continuous furnaces will be used for the volume production of DBC substrates, a process that requires extreme control of thermal uniformity and oxidation atmosphere. The furnaces will be produced at BTU’s factory in the USA and shipped to customer locations in Asia. The DBC substrates produced by these furnaces will be used for power device modules intended for electric vehicles (EV).
“We are seeing customer demand related to the scale-up of electric vehicles across all of our divisions,” says Michael Whang, CEO of Amtech Systems, in the press release. “DBC is a technology uniquely suited for heat dissipation in power modules -- and BTU’s systems have the superior process control to produce DBC substrates reliably and at scale,” added Whang.