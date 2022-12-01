© Amtech Systems

The repeat order was received by Amtech division, BTU International, for 20 controlled atmosphere furnaces for delivery starting in the second half of fiscal 2023, a press release reads.

These continuous furnaces will be used for the volume production of DBC substrates, a process that requires extreme control of thermal uniformity and oxidation atmosphere. The furnaces will be produced at BTU’s factory in the USA and shipped to customer locations in Asia. The DBC substrates produced by these furnaces will be used for power device modules intended for electric vehicles (EV).