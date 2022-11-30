© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Mr. Ragsdale will be responsible for overseeing Ichor’s global operations and supply chain.

Mr. Ragsdale brings with him experience from several major companies; most recently served as vice president, supply chain sourcing at Intel Corporation. He previously served as senior vice president, global operations and supply chain at ASM International, where from 2015 until 2022 he was responsible for all aspects of worldwide operations, including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics. Prior to ASM International, Mr. Ragsdale spent over 20 years at Applied Materials, where he most recently served as vice president, global supply chain management in Singapore, from 2013 to 2015.