SMT & Inspection | September 28, 2006
Transition Automation awarded
Transition Automation, Inc. announces that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Assembly Tools for its innovative Permalex Paste Manager Self-Cleaning Squeegee System.
The award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Trevor Galbraith to Meghan K. Wallace, accounting manager, during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.
Permalex Paste Manager is an exciting and innovative self-cleaning squeegee system that offers an improvement to SMT printing lines. This new active wiper system is integrated directly into the squeegee holder and is designed to exceed the industry challenge of eliminating the conundrum associated with solder paste sticking to squeegees.
This unique adaptation of the original dual squeegee system is designed to wipe away solder paste after each stroke, eliminating interruptions in the printing cycle and creating an increase in the uniformity of the printing process. The system clips paste from the squeegee using two small precision-guided articulating wires in a repeatable and controlled manner, improving the quality and consistency of the solder paste within the print area of the printer. The wiper system's actions eliminate the need to manually clean the squeegee, creating a substantial savings on material migration and waste. Cycle changeovers and clean up are made simpler because the solder paste remains mainly on the stencil surface, producing superb process improvement because of less intervention by the operator. As an additional benefit to users, the system is capable of cleaning lead-free solder paste.
The Permalex Paste Manager Self-Cleaning Squeegee System is offered across the full Permalex metal squeegee product line and is easily adaptable to any dual squeegee platform. There is no additional hook ups or machine interfacing required because the system is passively actuated by the motion of the squeegee holder. Little or no training is involved with the installation of this system, saving both time and money.
The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Assembly Tools, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.
Permalex Paste Manager is an exciting and innovative self-cleaning squeegee system that offers an improvement to SMT printing lines. This new active wiper system is integrated directly into the squeegee holder and is designed to exceed the industry challenge of eliminating the conundrum associated with solder paste sticking to squeegees.
This unique adaptation of the original dual squeegee system is designed to wipe away solder paste after each stroke, eliminating interruptions in the printing cycle and creating an increase in the uniformity of the printing process. The system clips paste from the squeegee using two small precision-guided articulating wires in a repeatable and controlled manner, improving the quality and consistency of the solder paste within the print area of the printer. The wiper system's actions eliminate the need to manually clean the squeegee, creating a substantial savings on material migration and waste. Cycle changeovers and clean up are made simpler because the solder paste remains mainly on the stencil surface, producing superb process improvement because of less intervention by the operator. As an additional benefit to users, the system is capable of cleaning lead-free solder paste.
The Permalex Paste Manager Self-Cleaning Squeegee System is offered across the full Permalex metal squeegee product line and is easily adaptable to any dual squeegee platform. There is no additional hook ups or machine interfacing required because the system is passively actuated by the motion of the squeegee holder. Little or no training is involved with the installation of this system, saving both time and money.
The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Assembly Tools, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments