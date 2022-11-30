© Saki Corporation Electronics Production | November 30, 2022
Saki opens new solution centre in Thailand
Inspection specialist Saki Corporation has officially opened its new solution center – the “Saki Solution Center Thailand” – in Nonthaburi, Thailand.
The new centre comprises of the recently relocated main offices for Saki Asia Pacific (Thailand) and also houses a range of Saki’s inspection machines for on-site and online demonstrations and hands-on access to customers.
At the Saki Solution Center Thailand, Saki’s total solution for smart factories will be on permanent exhibit for demonstrations and technical training. Located in the capital city of Bangkok, the centre offers a dedicated meeting room that allows for in-depth discussions of customised software and hardware solutions with on-site service engineers.