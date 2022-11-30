© Saki Corporation

The new centre comprises of the recently relocated main offices for Saki Asia Pacific (Thailand) and also houses a range of Saki’s inspection machines for on-site and online demonstrations and hands-on access to customers.

At the Saki Solution Center Thailand, Saki’s total solution for smart factories will be on permanent exhibit for demonstrations and technical training. Located in the capital city of Bangkok, the centre offers a dedicated meeting room that allows for in-depth discussions of customised software and hardware solutions with on-site service engineers.