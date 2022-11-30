© BorgWarner

With BorgWarner’s recent acquisition of AKASOL, the company is expanding its industrial and commercial vehicle electrification capabilities, positioning the company as a global supplier of battery systems.

“We are excited about the demand and market potential for these products and the opportunity to offer our customers a high quality, flexible portfolio of electrified solutions”, says Henk Vanthournout, Vice President and General Manager Global Battery Systems, in a press release. “This facility will produce innovative, global, and cutting-edge electric vehicle components.”

The facility will be located in Piracicaba, Brazil, allowing BorgWarner to produce battery systems for customers locally and will be launched in phases to meet all quality and safety requirements. BorgWarner will produce the ultra-high energy (UHE) battery system AKASystem AKM CYC. The battery packs are modularly designed and scalable, providing the opportunity to optimally adjust to the energy storage needs of any vehicle application.

The start of operations and assembly of the battery systems is currently planned for the first quarter of 2023.