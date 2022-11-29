© Northvolt

Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) is nevertheless still confident that the construction of the battery cell factory will go ahead. Significant steps have been taken, said Günther after a meeting with Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt. The joint discussion with the Northvolt boss and Economics Minister Robert Habeck in Berlin was “very successful”.

The fact that Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck took the time for the conversation is a very important signal, said Prime Minister Günther in an interview with the NDR. Crucial, but still unanswered, questions would also have to be clarified with the federal government and the European Union.

Exploding prices for electricity in Schleswig-Holstein and higher subsidies in the USA mean that Carlsson could also consider settling in the US. During the conversation, Habeck presented interesting proposals; talking about an industrial electricity price and federal funding, which could tip the needle in favour of Schleswig-Holstein, according to Günther.

Based on this conversation, Günther assumes that a decision will be made in the first quarter of 2023 instead of this year, reports the NDR.