© Mack Technologies

The US EMS provider says that the investment will drastically expand the company’s manufacturing capacity and enable it to meet increased demand from customers.

“By adding four surface mount lines this year to our operations, we will enhance our ability to scale alongside our customers,” says Will Kendall, President of Mack Technologies, in a press release. “Mack’s financial flexibility has allowed us to rapidly invest in new technology and equipment while also investing heavily in working capital needed to fuel growth. Having the capacity and financial resources to support our customers in times of growth is critical to our business and our mission to deliver exceptional quality and service.”

The company states that the added capacity will be distributed across Mack’s manufacturing sites to support the ongoing surge in demand from its existing and new customers in the defense, industrial, energy, and medical device industries.

The manufacturer currently operates three manufacturing operations, two in the US (Westford, Massachusetts and Melbourne, Florida) and one in Juarez, Mexico. The company's site in Mexico doubled in size to 164,000 square feet earlier in 2022