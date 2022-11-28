© Scanfil

Petteri Jokitalo has worked as the company's CEO since 1 April 2013 and is now planning to step down and leave the company at the end of next year.

“Next year, I will have been working as Scanfil’s CEO for ten years, and at Scanfil for 15 years in total. It has been a great journey, and I know that I will especially miss the people I have worked with. However, ten years in the position of CEO is a relatively long time, and I have decided to start planning the next phase of my professional life”, says Petteri Jokitalo, in a press release.

Under Mr. Jokitalo's leadership, the company has grown to a larger category in size, and the know-how has developed, enabling strong competitiveness.