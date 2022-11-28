Petteri Jokitalo plans to leave Scanfil by the end of 2023
After 10 years as the EMS provider's CEO, Petteri Jokitalo plans to leave the company by the end of 2023.
Petteri Jokitalo has worked as the company's CEO since 1 April 2013 and is now planning to step down and leave the company at the end of next year.
“Next year, I will have been working as Scanfil’s CEO for ten years, and at Scanfil for 15 years in total. It has been a great journey, and I know that I will especially miss the people I have worked with. However, ten years in the position of CEO is a relatively long time, and I have decided to start planning the next phase of my professional life”, says Petteri Jokitalo, in a press release.
Under Mr. Jokitalo's leadership, the company has grown to a larger category in size, and the know-how has developed, enabling strong competitiveness.
“Petteri has built a motivated organization, ensuring a good starting point for the company to succeed in the future as well. His commitment to lead the company until the end of 2023 gives enough time to search for a successor”, says Harri Takanen, Chair of the Board of Directors, in the press release.