In addition to the existing manufacturing facilities that manufacture air conditioners (ACs) and EMS / LED lights, the third manufacturing unit of VOEPL will have in-house capabilities of manufacturing sheet metal components with presses ranging from 63T to 310T.

The company continues to state that the facility will further increase the ODU manufacturing capacity of the VOEPL, which is being done in line with the expectations of its customers and based on received projections. The capacity of making ODU (Outdoor Units) for room ACs will increase to 240,000 per year. The manufacturing facility will also add a tool room for maintenance.

“We need to meet consumer expectations by upgrading and enchanting our manufacturing capabilities as per their requirement. We received projections with increased demand from our customers and have decided to increase our capacities accordingly. We are also increasing backward integration so that we can be competitive and give better service to our customers. The investment incurred for machinery used in this unit is part of the PLI* scheme of white goods that the company has got sanction for,” says Mr Sukrit Bharati, MD, VOEPL, in the press release.

*Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing