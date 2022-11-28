© head off dreamstime.com

Tesla topped the list of BEV brand sales worldwide during the third quarter of 2022 with 344,000 units sold. Even though Tesla was able to keep its market share at 16%, the gap in sales between it and BYD, who came in second, had grown smaller. BYD sold 259,000 BEVs in 3Q22, posting a massive YoY growth of 182%, reports TrendForce.

Rank BEV Market share PHEV Market Share 1 Tesla 16.0% BYD 39.1% 2 BYD 12.1% Mercedes-Benz 6.7% 3 SGMW 7.4% BMW 5.9% 4 Volkswagen 4.3% Volkswagen 4.2% 5 GAC Aion 3.9% AITO 3.9% 6 Chery 3.5% Li Auto 3.8% 7 Chang'an Automobile 2.6% Volvo vars 3.5% 8 HOZON Auto 2.2% Lynk & Co 3.1% 9 Geometry 2.1% Jeep 2.9% 10 MG Motor 2.1% Kia 2.9% Global top 10 BEV and PHEV brands, market share – 3Q22

As we move into 4Q22, TrendForce predicts that new vehicle model introductions in the fall and year-end marketing campaigns will be the primary factors influencing global auto sales. Customers have been anticipating new vehicle models or updated versions of popular car makes. One of the causes of several automakers' decreased vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2012 was this.