Construction of the plant will begin in the first quarter of next year with mass production to start in the second half of 2025. The Tennessee site will play a critical role in LG Chem’s strategy to increase its battery materials business including cathode material fourfold from KRW 5 trillion in 2022 to KRW 20 trillion by 2027.

The company says that the new plant in Clarksville, Tennessee will be the largest of its kind in the United States, covering 420 acres with a production target of 120,000 tons of cathode material annually by 2027 – which will power batteries in 1.2 million pure electric vehicles with a range of 310 miles (500 km) per charge.

The new facility will produce advanced NCMA cathode materials containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for next-gen EV batteries. LG Chem says in a press release that it plans to implement its smart factory technology in Tennessee to automate the entire production process and establish a quality analysis and control system that will be the benchmark for all other cathode plants in the world.