© BMW

Up until now, the investment plan totalled EUR 1 billion. The Reuters news agency reports that a high-voltage battery production facility will also be built on the factory premises. This would create another 500 jobs. "The most modern plant in the world is being built in Debrecen", BMW production director Milan Nedeljkovic is quoted as saying.

For the cars that are built in Debrecen, BMW relies on round battery cells that can be installed directly in the vehicle body. The Chinese battery manufacturers CATL and Eve Energy have already received orders worth several million euro. BMW expects savings of 50 percent from this as well as a significantly higher performance.

Around 150,000 vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line at the Debrecen factory every year, which makes the facility smaller than the those an BMW's home turf (Dingolfing, Regensburg, Munich and Leipzig / all Germany).