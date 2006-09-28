NXP acquires SSMC stocks

NXP Semiconductor is about to acquire stocks in SSMS (Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co.). It is the stake that EDBI holds in SSMC that NXP wants to acquire.

Currently 50,5% of the stocks in SSMC is held by Philips. TSMC holds 32% and EDBI holds 17,5%.



NXP will reportedly have to pay some $185 million for these 17,5%. The deal is expected to be closed before December 31.