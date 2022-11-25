© Katek Electronics Production | November 25, 2022
German EMS company considering acquisitions in Scandinavia
Katek, one of the largest EMS providers in Europe, wants to increase its capital by issuing new no-par value bearer shares. The capital increase is to be used for new acquisition projects.
The company is keeping a low profile on what it's considering in its next move, but says it plans to use the proceeds for merger and acquisition activities that allow for geographic expansion.
In a press release, Katek says that its looking at M&A activities with the strategy elements of geographic expansion, especially in North America and Scandinavia, strategic outsourcing projects as well as strengthening the Solar, eMobility, TeleCare divisions.