These two new variants will be delivered by BAE Systems’ Swedish joint venture HB Utveckling AB, which brings together BAE Systems Hägglunds and Bofors manufacturing capabilities.

The new variants are the Forward Maintenance vehicle, which will provide frontline support, repair, and recovery for other vehicles; and the Combat Engineer variant. These two new variants will join the Swedish Army’s mechanized formations with deliveries scheduled between 2023 and 2027.

“We are proud to be producing these two new CV90 variants for the Swedish Army,” says Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, in a press release. “The collaborative approach involved in the Swedish CV90 RENO program has been recognized as a key success factor in achieving a timely, balanced, and cost-effective solution to meet the customer’s capability requirements. We look forward to supporting our Swedish customer in increasing their combat efficiency.”

The two new CV90 variants will be produced at BAE Systems Hägglunds’ facility in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden and by Ritek in Levanger, Norway. Ritek is one of BAE Systems Hägglunds’ key industrial partners in the Norwegian CV90 program.