© kritchanut dreamstime.com

The manufacturer says that the acquisition involves shifting Galil's production, employees, and engineering activities into its brand-new facility at PCB Technologies in Migdal Ha’emek, Israel.

PCB Technologies says that Galil’s technology completes the full cycle of its "all-in-one" capabilities in the fabrication of PCBs, as well as the design and manufacturing of substrate, microelectronics packaging, and electronic assembly.