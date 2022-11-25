Sellectronics invests in 3D AOI from Koh Young
Working closely with Altus Group, Sellectronics, a CEM specialising in quick turn-around prototype assembly and low volume/high mix production, has recently invested in Koh Young’s 3D AOI inspection equipment to further enhance production.
“As the business grows, the company makes many investments in the latest equipment to improve processes and ensure we are capable of providing the most intricate PCB assembly service with the best possible accuracy,” says Jason O’Connell, Sellectronics Technical Director, in a press release.
To help increase inspection precision, Altus recommended the Zenith Alpha HS+ from Koh Young. The Zenith Alpha HS+ greatly improves process yields by removing the need for manual inspection. In addition, the technology incorporates AI to deliver the accuracy required for ultra-fine pitch and solder joint interreflection challenges to enhance production. It also features KSMART, a measurement-based process analysis solution that allows for Industry 4.0 implementation with reliable full 3D measurement data.
“Due to the precise and quantifiable measurement of the Koh Young platform, and by exploiting KSMART statistical process capability, our engineering process improvement and quality teams can aggregate real time production information. This not only removes the chances of an escape, but also to study our production processes in detail to improve our yields and drive our quality standards ever higher,” says Graham Tonkin, Sellectronics Director of Sales and Marketing.