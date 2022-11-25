© Altus Group

“As the business grows, the company makes many investments in the latest equipment to improve processes and ensure we are capable of providing the most intricate PCB assembly service with the best possible accuracy,” says Jason O’Connell, Sellectronics Technical Director, in a press release.

To help increase inspection precision, Altus recommended the Zenith Alpha HS+ from Koh Young. The Zenith Alpha HS+ greatly improves process yields by removing the need for manual inspection. In addition, the technology incorporates AI to deliver the accuracy required for ultra-fine pitch and solder joint interreflection challenges to enhance production. It also features KSMART, a measurement-based process analysis solution that allows for Industry 4.0 implementation with reliable full 3D measurement data.