Kyzen Wins a Global Technology Award

Kyzen Corporation announces that it has been awarded a Global Technology Award in the category of Cleaning Materials for Micronox MX2188 Low COD Aqueous Precision Cleaner.

The crystal glass award was presented by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief during a Wednesday, September 27, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



MX2188 is a powerful aqueous cleaning solution, designed to meet the latest challenges of lead-free, water-soluble fluxes while meeting RoHS and environmental constraints. The cleaner is intended for use at very low concentrations while cleaning tight pitch and low standoff devices. Whether batch, in-line or immersion, MX 2188 is perfect to help meet cleaning needs with minimal environmental impact and low cost of ownership.



Besides being low COD, the cleaner is low VOC, non-flammable, non-corrosive, recyclable, multi-metal safe, and features no HAPs, CFCs and SARA 313s. Additionally, MX2188 features low-use cost and has a long bath life.



The Global Technology Awards program is sponsored by Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, and is an annual celebration of product excellence in semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology in 19 key areas, including Cleaning Materials, are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.