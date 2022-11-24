© Mildef

The new facility will manufacture MilDef's tactical IT platform for the GBP 25 million RBSL contract it won in 2020, as well as providing a non-EU platform for global sales of MilDef's products.

The company states in a press release that the official inauguration of the UK facility is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The new production and office building provide the company with 500 square meters of space where production of MilDef's technology for tactical IT has now started. Primarily, the facility will deliver to the ten-year contract with Rheinmetall BAE Systems for computers, servers, and switches to the Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) program.

”We have a long history of proudly serving the UK market. With new investments into production facilities, local sourcing, and an expanded team in the UK, MilDef is showing commitment and determination to continue growing. Our technology and local security of supply will support UK military customers for many years to come”, says Björn Karlsson, CEO MilDef Group, in the press release.

The expanding UK business will also be used in the context of international trade agreements with former Commonwealth nations such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Initially, six new full-time employments will be created in connection with this new footprint.