© Edwards - for illustrative purposes only

The new, 15,000 square metre, factory will be situated in Asan City, located in the Chungcheongnam-do province, and will join existing Edwards’ facilities in Cheonan, South Korea, including the new factory which opened in June to manufacture dry vacuum pumps for the semiconductor industry.

“This new investment shows our continued commitment to supporting our customers with future innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry in Korea and beyond,” says Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique, in a press release.

The investment will be important in ensuring the increased supply chain capacity required to support growth in the global semiconductor industry.

Construction of the new Asan City facility recently started and is currently expected to be completed by the end of July 2023, with the factory expected to be fully operational during Q3 of 2023.