© Magna

The team will work on future system, algorithm and software development - delivering next-gen ADAS solutions such as automated highway driving, park assist and surround view to the global automotive market. The 300 engineers are expected to be hired by the end of 2025.

"Expanding our capacity in Timisoara, an area that is known for its strong electronics engineering network, will help us accelerate Magna’s overall ADAS capabilities and time to market,” says Sharath Reddy, Senior Vice President, Magna Electronics, in a press release. “We expect the contributions of this team to be immediate and are looking forward to getting started."

Magna provides ADAS solutions to automakers around the world, using a suite of radar, lidar, camera, ultrasonics and domain controllers that serve as the building blocks for future autonomy.