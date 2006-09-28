Lihtium battery team is formed

Nanoexa and Decktron have signed an agreement to develop and commercialize lithium battery technology originally developed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory.

"As part of the FreedomCAR Partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and U.S. automobile manufacturers, we at Argonne have been conducting research and development to help industrial battery developers lower cost and increase the lifetime and inherent safety of high-power lithium batteries," said Gary Henriksen, manager of Argonne's Battery Technology Department, in a statement.