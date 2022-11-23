Offshore Electronics expands its PCBA capabilities
EMS provider Offshore Electronics has added more pick-and-place muscles to the production floor at its manufacturing facility in Guernsey.
A new Yamaha Z:LEX YSM20R modular pick and place machine (PNP), with a placement speed of 95,000 components per hour will allow the company to ship a far greater number of boards to its OEMs each day.
Over the course of a month, this new investment will effectively double the number of parts placed, rising from two million to four million, the company states in a press release.
Alongside this investment, Offshore Electronics has also added the Yamaha YSM10 mounter and Heller 1707 MKiii reflow oven to its production line. Together these three units replace the older Philips Topaz placement machine, a Blundell forced air reflow soldering unit and a Philips Emerald placement machine.
With these upgrades, the company aims to improve production time and accuracy as the company seeks to expand its portfolio across consumer electronics, control and instrumentation, and other key markets. Reducing bottlenecks is particularly important in the current climate, with many OEMs facing long delays from supply chain disruption stretching back over two years. The new machines will also make the company more flexible by sharing programs for different products.
“The YSM20R is an impressive surface mounter and, as one of the fastest and most accurate machines of its type, will help us to maintain our competitive edge as a leading site for complex PCB design and assembly. We are always looking for ways to improve our business in terms of productivity and efficiencies, with particular focus on our production facility so that in partnership with our customers we can provide the varied and high-quality PCBs they need, on time and on budget. The YSM20R PNP will support the high-level service that our customers demand,” says Steve Marshall, Managing Director at Offshore Electronics in the press release.