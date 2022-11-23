© Offshore Electronics

A new Yamaha Z:LEX YSM20R modular pick and place machine (PNP), with a placement speed of 95,000 components per hour will allow the company to ship a far greater number of boards to its OEMs each day.

Over the course of a month, this new investment will effectively double the number of parts placed, rising from two million to four million, the company states in a press release.

Alongside this investment, Offshore Electronics has also added the Yamaha YSM10 mounter and Heller 1707 MKiii reflow oven to its production line. Together these three units replace the older Philips Topaz placement machine, a Blundell forced air reflow soldering unit and a Philips Emerald placement machine.

With these upgrades, the company aims to improve production time and accuracy as the company seeks to expand its portfolio across consumer electronics, control and instrumentation, and other key markets. Reducing bottlenecks is particularly important in the current climate, with many OEMs facing long delays from supply chain disruption stretching back over two years. The new machines will also make the company more flexible by sharing programs for different products.