PCB year-to-date bookings in October were down 4.5% compared to last year. October bookings were down 22.5% compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.07.

“Both order and shipment data in October were relatively weak but these data come on the heels of a strong September which has left the book-to-bill in positive territory,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Strong bookings in September suggest shipments should remain solid in the month ahead.”