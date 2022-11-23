Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
  • /
  • /
PCB | November 23, 2022

North American PCB industry sales up 9.0% in October

Total North American PCB shipments in October 2022 were up 9.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments fell 13.3%.

PCB year-to-date bookings in October were down 4.5% compared to last year. October bookings were down 22.5% compared to the same month last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.07.

“Both order and shipment data in October were relatively weak but these data come on the heels of a strong September which has left the book-to-bill in positive territory,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Strong bookings in September suggest shipments should remain solid in the month ahead.”

Ad
Ad
November 15 2022 12:19 am V20.10.16-1
Ad
Ad