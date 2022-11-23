© Watch us launch

All we got was a link to a website titled “Watch us launch” and greeted by a countdown clock and a promise of a company that will take PCB compliance to the next level.

The stealthy company describes itself as a “Regulatory Technology partner, securing your PCB data by monitoring and reporting on compliance in your supply chain”, but what more info can we find?

Looking through LinkedIn we find a page tied to the company. The only new information here is a promise of weekly updates.

Looking at the “Whois Record” and Domain Profile we can see that the IP location is Norway, and that’s where the trail ends. So until January 2023, or until new updates are posted, this is all we know.