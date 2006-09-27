Funai plans LCD plant in Poland

Yet another LCD TV plant is under way in Eastern Europe. Japanese electronics producer Funai is planning to build a LCD TV plant in Kostrzyn-Slubice, Poland. Also JVC plans an investment in Poland.

The company will invest 40 million Euro and hire 1500 employees at the new facility. Funai has signed an agreement with the authorities of a special economic zone, sources told local Polish media.



Also JVC is considering building a plant in Poland, the same sources mentioned. What JVC plans to produce there is still unknown according to these sources.