© Evertiq

Evertiq met up with Tim Sievers and Andreas Schneider, COO sales, at BMK to discuss the business year of 2022 and also the company’s new approach to handling prototyping. A new portal that aims to make the entire process more secure, smoother and significantly faster than previously before.

Tim Sievers’ explained that one of the major obstacles when talking about prototyping is the lack of standardisation. Which file format? What information is needed? Usually, there has been a constant back and forth via emails, sending files, specs, BOM-lists and order data. It's time-consuming and maybe not as secure as one would wish.

With the new platform, instant digital communication between BMK and the customer is enabled. The data needed from the manufacturer’s standpoint is provided, because it has to in order to move forward, and thus the loops in communication is prevented. Therefore, the lead time for prototype production can be significantly reduced.

Looking back at 2022, Andreas Schneider says that the year has been challenging, mainly due to supply chain issues. It will be a successful year, even with the challenges, but Mr. Schneider is not completely satisfied with the year. However, sight is set on a successful 2023.