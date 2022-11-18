© GreenValley International

GreenValley uses Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities that enable their systems to utilise SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) in their mobile mapping solutions. The ability to scan without GPS by using lidar allows foresters, archaeologists, civil engineers and surveyors to build datasets without preparations ahead of time or complex post-processing software.

Velodyne is already shipping sensors to GreenValley as part of this agreement, a press release reads.

“Adopting Velodyne’s industry-leading lidar sensors has enabled GreenValley to innovate and provide various industries with cutting-edge, reliable 3D mapping solutions,” says Dr. Qinghua Guo, CEO of GreenValley International. “Velodyne’s lidar sensors currently power select models in our aerial and handheld mapping catalog. We have received extremely positive end user feedback, and we are excited about our future collaborations.”