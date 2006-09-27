LCD production moves from<br>Flextronics in the Chez Republic

Quanta Computer plans transfer its LCD TV production from Flextronics in the Czech Republic to a new plant built by Quanta in Germany.

Quanta Corporation Germany plans to move their European LCD TV production in November that it currently outsourced to Flextronics in the Czech Republic. Quanta plans to transfer the production to its own plant in Aahen, Germany. The reason is lower transportation cost. Quanta supplies most if its LCD TVs to computer maker Acer, whose main target market is Europe.



According to Sources, concerns about product quality and insufficient control and management over production have led several ODMs, including Quanta, to suspend their assembly supply contracts with EMS makers.